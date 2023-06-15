Motorcyclist killed in Cook County crash

A motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a semi-tractor trailer in Cook County Thursday morning.

Palatine police responded to a two-vehicle crash in the 200 block of North Northwest Highway at 1:11 a.m.

Investigators say it appears the semi-tractor trailer combination was exiting a private drive heading to travel southbound when a motorcycle traveling northbound on Northwest Hwy struck the trailer.

A 50-year-old man who was driving the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene.

The Major Case Assistance Team’s Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction unit (MCAT STAR) was called to further investigate the crash.

Illinois State Police also responded to the scene to inspect the semi-tractor trailer combination.

Northwest Hwy between North Hicks Road and East Hicks Place was closed for several hours. It reopened at approximately 7:30 a.m.