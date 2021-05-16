Teacher killed in crash in Chicago's Fulton River District

article

A 32-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Chicago on Friday night.

Alan Nunez was on a 2007 Suzuki when a man driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee crossed the center line of West Grand Avenue in the Fulton River District.

The 38-year-old driver of the Jeep was cited for driving without a license, failing to obey a yield sign, and failing to reduce speed.

A friend told Fox 32 News that Nunez was the father of a newborn baby who was scheduled to be baptized on Sunday morning. That friend, Christian McCoy, told Fox 32 News that Nunez worked as a special education teacher. There is a GoFundMe set up on his family's behalf.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.

