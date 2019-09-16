Motorcyclist killed in Gurnee crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a semi truck Monday in north suburban Gurnee.

The bike collided with the truck at 7:35 a.m. near U.S. Route 45 and Dada Drive, according to a statement from Gurnee police.

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The person’s age, gender and identity were not immediately known.

The driver of the semi was not hurt, police said. The crash remains under investigation by Gurnee police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.