Motorcyclist killed in hit-and-run crash on Chicago's Northwest Side

A man was killed in a hit-and-run crash Sunday night in the Portage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The 25-year-old was riding a motorcycle eastbound in the 5200 block of West Irving Park Road when he was struck by a 2003 BMW sedan, police said.

The motorcyclist was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, officials said. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has not yet released his identity.

The driver of the BMW fled the scene.

No one is in custody as CPD's Major Accidents unit investigates.