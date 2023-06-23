Motorcyclist killed in Rogers Park crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Rogers Park Thursday night, according to Chicago police.

The victim, a 36-year-old man, was found unresponsive in the 7700 block of North Sheridan Road at 9:15 p.m.

Police say he was traveling southbound on Sheridan Road on a motorcycle before striking the center median.

The victim was transported to St. Francis Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

There were no other vehicles involved. Area Three detectives are investigating the crash.