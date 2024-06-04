Motorcyclist killed in Mount Prospect crash

An 18-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Mount Prospect early Tuesday morning.

Around 6 a.m., the Mount Prospect Police Department received a 911 call about a crash that occurred near the intersection of Algonquin Road (Route 62) and Briarwood Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found the motorcyclist, later identified as Daniel Vazquez of Mundelein, lying in the roadway while good Samaritans were trying to provide aid. Officers stepped in, but Vazquez had already died from his injuries.

An investigation revealed that Vazquez, who was wearing a helmet, was traveling eastbound on Algonquin Road in the median lane when he struck the back of a gray pickup truck driven by a 19-year-old man from Antioch, who was preparing to turn left into a private driveway. A white pickup truck driven by a 56-year-old woman from Hoffman Estates was also involved in the crash.

The drivers of the pickup trucks were not injured, police said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Mount Prospect police are urging anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information to contact them at 847-818-5301.