Motorcyclist seriously injured in Libertyville crash with SUV: police

The Brief A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday after crashing into an SUV exiting a McDonald’s on North Milwaukee Avenue in Libertyville, police said. The crash happened around 5:44 p.m.; the SUV’s occupants were not injured. Milwaukee Avenue was shut down during the investigation, which remains ongoing with Libertyville police and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team.



A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash involving an SUV and motorcycle caused serious injuries on Sunday, according to Libertyville police.

What we know:

Around 5:44 p.m., police responded to a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle in the 1300 block of N. Milwaukee Ave. The investigation revealed the motorcycle was traveling north in the curbside lane of North Milwaukee Avenue when it crashed into an SUV that was exiting a McDonald's restaurant.

The motorcyclist was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The occupants of the SUV were unharmed.

Milwaukee Avenue was shit down during the investigation.

The cause of the crash is still unclear and the Libertyville Police Department and the Lake County Major Crash Assistance Team are investigating the incident.