Motorcyclist, 18, killed in Round Lake Beach crash

A young man died after crashing his motorcycle into a car Monday afternoon in northwest suburban Round Lake Beach.

The crash happened around 2:38 p.m. near the intersection of Cedar Lake Road and Ferndale Drive, according to the Lake County Coroner's Office.

The driver of the motorcycle, 18-year-old Alexis Cora, was transported to Advocate Condell Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, officials said.

An autopsy determined Coria, of Round Lake Park, died from blunt force injuries caused in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Round Lake Beach Police Department, MCAT and the Lake County Coroner’s Office.