Motorist fatally hit by car while changing tire on Kennedy Expressway

A 35-year-old Chicago man was struck and killed by a passing car as he changed a tire Monday evening on the Kennedy Expressway.

He was outside his car near Sacramento Avenue about 10 p.m. when he was struck by two teenage girls in a southbound BMW, according to a statement from Illinois State Police.

The man was pronounced dead, while the two girls were taken to hospitals with injuries, state police said.

The BMW’s driver, a 16-year-old girl from Lincolnwood, was issued citations for driving an uninsured car, driving too fast for conditions, improper lane usage, failure to yield and driving on the shoulder.

The man’s name hasn’t been released by the Cook County medical examiner’s office.