Mount Carmel High School football wins state championship

CHICAGO - Mount Carmel High School is honoring its state championship football team.

The Woodlawn school will be holding a pep rally Wednesday afternoon to celebrate the big win. It's scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in the school's gym.

They beat Downers Grover North last Saturday, securing the title two years in a row. 

This is Mount Carmel's 15th state championship in football and their third in the last six years.

The school is now tied with Joliet Catholic Academy for the most state titles in IHSA history.