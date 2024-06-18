Mount Prospect apartment complex fire displaces 100 residents

Residents of the Orion Parkview Apartments in northwest suburban Mount Prospect are picking up the pieces after a raging fire displaced them overnight.

The fire, which broke out Monday evening, has rendered the building a total loss.

The blaze began around 6:45 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Palm Drive, affecting all 36 units and leaving 100 residents without a home. Despite the fire alarms activating automatically and all residents evacuating safely, the response for emergency crews was long and arduous.

Citizen App video footage captured the flames shooting from the three-story complex. Conditions rapidly deteriorated, forcing crews to fight the fire from the outside due to the building’s design and the intense heat. Village officials described it as a "perfect storm of operational challenges" that led to an eight-hour effort to extinguish the flames.

More than 30 neighboring fire and EMS units were called in to assist, yet the fire was not under control until after 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

Investigators believe the fire started in a small attic space, but the exact cause remains under investigation.