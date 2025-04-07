Woodlawn fire leaves 5-year-old girl and woman hospitalized
CHICAGO - A 5-year-old girl and a woman were injured in a fire early Monday in the Woodlawn neighborhood.
The backstory:
The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at a residence in the 6400 block of South Maryland Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department. First responders found both victims suffering from burns to their bodies.
Paramedics took the pair to a local hospital where they were listed in good condition.
Firefighters extinguished the blaze and no other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
No further information was provided.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.