Woodlawn fire leaves 5-year-old girl and woman hospitalized

The Brief A 5-year-old girl and a woman were hospitalized after suffering burns in a house fire early Monday in Chicago’s Woodlawn neighborhood. The fire broke out around 1 a.m. in the 6400 block of South Maryland Avenue. Both victims were listed in good condition, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.



A 5-year-old girl and a woman were injured in a fire early Monday in the Woodlawn neighborhood.

The backstory:

The fire broke out around 1 a.m. at a residence in the 6400 block of South Maryland Avenue, according to the Chicago Police Department. First responders found both victims suffering from burns to their bodies.

Paramedics took the pair to a local hospital where they were listed in good condition.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and no other injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No further information was provided.