Chicago weather: Snow showers, low 40s kick off chilly April stretch

The Brief Chicago is in for a chilly stretch, with temperatures more typical of early March than April. Scattered snow showers are expected today, though no accumulation is likely, and conditions will remain cold with highs in the low 40s. A mix of sun, snow, and rain is on tap through Thursday before temperatures begin to moderate by Friday.



The calendar may say early April but it’s going to feel more like early March for the next several days.

Chicago weather forecast

What we know:

Today, the Chicago area will see increasing cloud cover, and there will likely be scattered snow showers throughout the day. Accumulation is not expected, but there may be some brief reductions to visibility, especially during the afternoon.

Highs will only be in the low 40s, which is where we are as of this writing. Tonight, snow shower activity will end near the lake and it will become mostly clear and cold with lows in the 20s. For reference, the normal high this time of year is 56 degrees and the normal low is 37 degrees.

Future forecast

What's next:

Tomorrow will at least be a sunny day but cold with highs in the low 40s.

The next storm system will be in town by Wednesday morning and it may start as a little bit of snow, but this will likely be mainly a rainmaker. Highs will once again barely get to 40°. As this system ends Wednesday night into Thursday morning there could be a mix of rain and wet snow showers.

On Thursday it will be mostly cloudy with highs in the upper 40s and some light showers. By Friday temperatures moderate somewhat with mostly sunny skies we could even crack 50°.