Mount Prospect corporation to donate new vehicle to animal rescue after crash with deer

An Illinois-based corporation is helping an animal rescue shelter get back on the road.

Last month, a driver for Wright-Way Rescue was traveling to pick up homeless pets when a deer jumped in front of the vehicle.

While the driver and pets were uninjured, there was significant damage to the transport van.

On Thursday, NTN Bearing Corporation of America, based in Mount Prospect, will be donating a brand-new vehicle to the rescue group.

In 2013, a school bus crashed into the Wright-Way Rescue in Niles, destroying the front of the building and leaving the organization without a location for almost a year.

Founded in 2003, Wright-Way Rescue aims to reduce the number of homeless pets euthanized in the Midwest through adoptions, education and a veterinary medicine program. Its focus is largely in rural areas.