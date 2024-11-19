Mount Prospect police: Guns confiscated from home after teen's possible school threat

The Brief Mount Prospect police are investigating a potential threat made by a 14-year-old student at Lincoln Middle School on social media. A search warrant led to the discovery and removal of multiple firearms from the student's home. Authorities increased security at the school and continue to investigate the incident.



Mount Prospect police are investigating a possible school threat made by a 14-year-old student on social media.

On Sunday, police were alerted about the Lincoln Middle School student’s social media post that read, "Don't come to school on Monday." Another earlier video post showed the student holding what appeared to be a handgun.

Other students reported the messages to their parents and through the district's "See Something, Say Something" online tool.

Officers visited the student’s home the same day. During the investigation, the student admitted the post was intended as a joke and said the gun in the video was a BB gun, which was later confirmed to resemble a Glock-style handgun.

The student’s parents denied officers permission to search the home for real firearms, although they admitted a firearm was present in the house.

On Monday, police obtained a firearms restraining order and a search warrant for the residence. During the search, authorities found and confiscated multiple firearms. Both parents, though, possessed valid FOID cards.

All firearms, along with the BB gun, were removed for safekeeping.

"We are thankful for the Lincoln Middle School students and their families who brought these posts to the attention of the School District and the Police Department," Mount Prospect police said in a statement.

The police department also increased security at the school for the time being. The investigation into the possible threat is ongoing.