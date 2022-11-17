Mount Prospect police investigate attempted carjacking, shots fired in northern suburbs

Two people attempted to steal a car in Mount Prospect Thursday morning.

Police say the offenders were trying to steal a car in the 100 block of South I Oka Avenue when they were interrupted by a homeowner walking their dog.

The suspects shot at the homeowner before driving off. No injuries were reported, according to Mount Prospect police.

The incident is under investigation. Mount Prospect police say this is believed to be isolated to the attempted theft and there is no current threat to the area.

Police did not report any arrests. No fourth information is available at this time.