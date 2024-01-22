Suspect in stolen vehicle shoots witness after crashing in Mount Prospect

A man was shot and wounded after two vehicles were driving recklessly in Mount Prospect Sunday night.

At 10:46 p.m., Mount Prospect police officers responded to the Shell Gas Station at 1200 North River Road for a report of a person with a gunshot wound.

When officers arrived, they located a male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his leg. The victim was transported to an area hospital and was treated for his injury.

Prior to the shooting, the victim had been following two vehicles that were driving recklessly in the area of River Road and Golf Road in Des Plaines and was in the process of reporting their driving to 911.

The victim then witnessed one of the vehicles, a gray Kia hatchback, lose control and crash near the intersection of Camp McDonald Road and Mandel Lane.

The victim said he saw two male subjects wearing all black clothing "bail out" of the crashed Kia and get into the other vehicle, which was a gray Kia SUV.

The victim then drove around the block and as he was driving eastbound on Camp McDonald Road, he saw the Kia SUV driving directly toward the front of his vehicle.

At that time, someone in the vehicle fired a gun in his direction as they drove past.

The victim realized he had been shot and drove to the Shell Gas Station, where he went in to get help, police said.

While investigating, it was determined that both the gray Kia hatchback and the Kia getaway vehicle were reported stolen.

Anyone who has information on this incident is asked to contact the Investigations Section at 847-870-5654.