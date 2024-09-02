33-year-old man found at Cook County gas station after being shot multiple times at barbecue

The Brief A 33-year-old man was shot multiple times while attending a barbecue near the RecPlex in Mount Prospect on Sunday night. The victim was approached by two men he knew, who argued with him before shooting. The suspects, described as white males with blonde hair, fled the scene in an older model white Chevrolet conversion van. The victim's injuries are not life-threatening, and the shooting remains under investigation. Police are seeking information or video footage from the public.



A man was shot multiple times while attending a barbecue in Mount Prospect Sunday night.

At about 10:16 p.m., Mount Prospect police officers responded to the BP Gas Station at 800 S. Elmhurst Rd. in Des Plaines for a report of a person being shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 33-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

While investigating the shooting, police determined that the man was attending a barbecue north of the RecPlex located at 420 W. Dempster St. in Mount Prospect. During the barbecue, two people, who the victim knew, approached him. An argument ensued, and the two individuals fired shots at the victim, police said.

After being shot multiple times, the victim fled toward the BP Gas Station, while the two gunmen fled the area in an older white Chevrolet conversion van.

The victim was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where he was treated for his gunshot wounds. Police said it doesn't appear that his condition is life-threatening.

No other people were injured.

Police described the two gunmen as white males with blonde hair.

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information or video footage of this shooting is asked to contact the Mount Prospect Police Department Investigations Section at 847-870-5654.