Mountain lion captured on camera roaming Chicago neighborhood

A huge cat was spotted roaming a Chicago neighborhood and officials confirm it is a mountain lion.

Now, neighbors are getting worried as it is still on the loose.

Beverly resident Watson Jones snapped a photo from his Ring doorbell late Wednesday night. Other neighborhood residents saw the same image on their Ring camera as well.

The mountain lion was spotted in the vicinity of 99th and Western.

On social media over the last 24 hours, residents have grown quite concerned wondering how the animal got to the mostly residential community.

The frightening situation is reminiscent of a case in 2008 in the Roscoe Village neighborhood, where police had to kill a five-foot long, 150-pound cougar that was caught roaming that neighborhood.

The entire situation frightened families for some time, especially those with young children.

It is the same fear that Beverly residents are now experiencing.

"I have a little dog, and I have little children, And even when I was walking my kids to school, I was walking and I was watching my back because again, if there's a mountain lion here, you wouldn't know that it's stalking you unless you looked. And that's a scary sight," one neighborhood resident said.

FOX 32 reached out to the city's animal control and they said they too received a report on Wednesday of a large bobcat being spotted on Chicago's West Side.

In the meantime, city officials are working to determine where the mountain lion is now.

