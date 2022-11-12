Mr. Dad's Father's Club gives away free coats in 3 South Side communities

A local organization is giving away thousands of coats at three locations in Chicago today.

Mr. Dad's Father's Club is traveling through communities on the South Side to share donations with those in need.

Executive director of the group, Joseph Williams says the club is working to visit all communities throughout the city and partner with local organizations and the police districts in each area to continue to give away free coats to children and families all over Chicago.

"We want to show folks what it looks like when we all come together in unity to serve our people," Williams said.

Cradles to Crayons and the 7th District Police Department have been a huge help in donating the needed items for Saturday's events, Williams says.

Volunteers with Mr. Dad's Father's Club are stopping by 6600 South Halsted Street in Englewood, 111th and Michigan Avenue in Roseland and 8248 South Cottage Grove Avenue in Auburn Gresham.

On Saturday, anyone who shows up is pretty much guaranteed an coat. For future events there will be pre-registration online at the club's website.

"It's going to start getting cold outside, and these babies and children really need winter coats," Williams said.

There will be more coat giveaways on Nov. 22 and Nov. 27.

If you'd like to help the cause, you can donate coats at the club's 8248 South Cottage Grove Avenue location or make monetary donations online.