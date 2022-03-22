Multi-alarm fire causes discount store to collapse in Albany Park

Firefighters were battling a three-alarm fire at a discount store that collapsed Tuesday afternoon in the Albany Park neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side.

The fire started around noon in the truss roof of Jojo Discount at 3040 W. Lawrence Ave., according to the Chicago Fire Department. Large flames and heavy smoke could be seen coming from the rooftop.

Fire officials said at 1:28 p.m. the blaze has been contained to one building and that the roof has completely collapsed.

The rear of the building also collapsed while crews were trying to put out the blaze, fire officials said.

No injuries have been reported and the cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.