Multi-car crash injures 5 on Chicago's Southwest Side

A four-car crash sent five people to the hospital Wednesday morning in the Gage Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

The crash happened around 6 a.m., prompting a pin-in response from firefighters in the 5100 block of South Western Avenue, officials said.

A 32-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman were listed in serious condition and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center and Stroger Hospital, respectively, according to CFD.

A woman, 49, and a 59-year-old man were taken to Holy Cross Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A woman, 39, was taken to St. Bernard Hospital in fair condition, officials said.

A 49-year-old man refused treatment at the scene.

The nature of the crash was not immediately clear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.