Multiple 7-Eleven stores, gas station robbed at gunpoint across Chicago

Multiple 7-Eleven stores and a gas station were robbed by two men with guns across Chicago early Friday morning.

Police say the robberies started on the North Side with two convenience stores robbed just blocks apart within a matter of minutes.

A convenience store in the 1500 West Lawrence Avenue was robbed by two men armed with handguns around 1:52 a.m. The men approached the clerk and demanded the register be opened. The suspects fled the scene in a blue SUV.

Just moments later at 1:58 a.m. two armed men entered a store in the 1400 West Montrose Avenue. They demanded money from the register and the clerk complied. The suspects fled with the cash in a black sedan.

Two men armed with handguns robbed a convenience store in the 3000 North Pulaski Road at 2 a.m. The clerk opened the register and the suspects fled in a black SUV with the stolen cash.

An hour later on the West Side, two men entered a gas station in the 3400 South California Avenue armed with handguns. The gunmen demanded the clerk to open the register and then fled in a dark-colored SUV.

No one was injured in any of the robberies.

Police have not said if these incidents were related. Area detectives are investigating.

Several 7-Eleven stores have been targets of armed robberies this week. At least four stores were robbed Wednesday morning and four others on Monday.