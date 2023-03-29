Multiple 7-Eleven stores robbed at gunpoint in Chicago: police

There were four reports of armed robberies at 7-Eleven stores across Chicago early Wednesday morning.

Police say two men entered a store in the 900 block of West Monroe Street on the Near West Side armed with handguns and announced a robbery.

The men robbed two cash registers and stole the keys to a 2017 black Jeep Cherokee from a 28-year-old man at the store.

The robbery was reported around 1:10 a.m. Less than an hour later two men in a black Jeep robbed a convenience store in South Loop at gunpoint.

The second store located at 500 West Grenshaw Street also has cash stolen from two registers.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Just after 3 a.m. two convenience stores in West Ridge were robbed at gunpoint in a matter of minutes by two men.

Cash was stolen from two registers at a store in the 2700 block of West Touhy Avenue around 3:11 a.m. and the suspects fled on foot.

At 3:15 a.m., two men armed with handguns stole cash from a store in the 6800 block of North Western Avenue. The suspects fled in a black SUV.

There have been no arrests made in any of the robberies. No injuries were reported at any of the stores.

Areas Three detectives are investigating the incidents. Police have not said if the robberies are connected.

Several other 7-Elevens reported armed robberies on Monday.

Chicago police issued an alert after four 7-Eleven stores were robbed by gunmen on the North and West side. In one of the robberies, a gunman displayed a 9mm handgun with a blue laser. They were seen fleeing in a black SUV.

The robberies occurred at:

6800 W. North Ave., 2:42 a.m.

1153 W. Belmont Ave., 3:37 a.m.

2341 W. Belmont Ave., 3:50 a.m.

2366 N. Damen Ave., 4 a.m.

The robbers in those incident were described as Black, 15 to 25 years old, 5-foot-5 to 5-foot-8 and 140 to 160 pounds. One was wearing a hooded fur jacket, others were wearing dark or all black clothing with hoods and masks, police said.

The Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.