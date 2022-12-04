Multiple armed robberies reported in West Town this weekend, police search for suspects

There have been at least eight armed robberies reported in and around West Town this week.

Police say on Friday and Saturday night two to four offenders were approaching victims armed with a knife and forcibly taking their property.

The offenders targeted victims who were alone and "unsuspecting" on multiple streets west of downtown.

Incident times and locations:

2200 block of W. Superior St on Dec. 2 at 7:11 p.m.

800 block of N. California Ave on Dec. 2 at 7:18 p.m.

1200 block of W. Race Ave on Dec. 2 at 7:45 p.m.

1500 block of W. Walton St on Dec. 3 from 7:45 p.m. - 7:55 p.m.

1800 block of W. Hubbard St on Dec. 3 at 8:00 p.m.

2100 block of W. Ohio St on Dec. 3 at 8:07 p.m.

1400 block of W. Superior St on Dec. 3 at 8:20 p.m.

700 block of N. Hoyne Ave on Dec. 3 at 8:30 p.m.

Police are searching for two-four Black men between the ages of 18and 25. They wore dark clothing and dark-colored ski masks.

Three of the incidents were attacks targeting women.