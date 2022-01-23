Multiple inches of snow fell in Chicagoland Sunday
CHICAGO - Multiple inches of snow fell from the sky Sunday morning.
While roadways were slippery and the air was dry, inches accumulated on the ground.
Lake effect is bringing additional accumulation to central and southern Cook County, Will County and Northwest Indiana later tonight.
Here is some of what Chief Meteorologist Emily Wahls gathered Sunday:
- Chicago - 4.8"
- Arlington Heights - 3.0"
- Highwood - 3.6"
- York Center 3.0"
- Joliet - 2.7"
- Palatine - 4.5"
- Homer Glen - 2.6"
- Valparaiso - 3.0"