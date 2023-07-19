Multiple people, including children, hospitalized after head-on crash in Elgin
ELGIN, Ill. - Eight people were hospitalized, including children, after a traffic crash Wednesday afternoon in suburban Elgin.
Around 4 p.m., Elgin police responded to the intersection of McLean Blvd. and Bowes Rd. for a report of a two-vehicle head-on crash.
According to police, six people were in one vehicle and two were in the other.
All eight people were taken to area hospitals with minor, non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE
The circumstances of the crash were not immediately released.
The investigation is ongoing.