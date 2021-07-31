Expand / Collapse search

Multiple people displaced following Skokie apartment fire

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. - Multiple residents were displaced Saturday morning following an apartment fire in Skokie.

The fire started around midnight in a unit on the fifth floor of the Armond King Apartments. 

The fire was contained to the unit and, so far, there are no injuries.

However, water did get into the electrical system, which forced ComEd to turn off the power for the entire 10-story building.

It is currently unknown when power will be restored.

Officials are hoping to have it back on by Sunday morning.