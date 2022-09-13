Multiple people shot in Washington Park

Multiple people were shot in Washington Park Tuesday night.

The shooting occurred near 51st Street and South Champlain at 7:45 p.m.

The Chicago Fire Department said it transported four people to U of C Hospital. Three were listed in critical condition, and one was listed in fair condition.

According to police spokesman Tom Ahern, the shooting occurred while a baseball game was taking place on a nearby field.

Ahern says, although he doesn't know the exact number of victims, there "could be upwards" of 12 or 13 people shot but it might be less than that.

The victims were taken or self-transported to nearby area hospitals.

It's expected CPD will provide a news conference update before 10 p.m.

This is a breaking news story, check back for updates.