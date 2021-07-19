Expand / Collapse search

Multiple people shot on Chicago's West Side

By STMW NEWS
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Sun-Times Media Wire

CHICAGO - Several people were wounded in a shooting Monday night in Homan Square on the West Side.

Four males suffered gunshot wounds about 9:20 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Flournoy Street, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

At least one of the victims was in critical condition, police said.

Further details on the incident were not released.

About two hours earlier, a 15-year-old girl was shot in a park blocks away in the 3700 block of West Arthington Street.

