A 15-year-old girl was shot Monday in a park in Homan Square on the West Side.

About 7:40 p.m., she was in Boler Park in the 3700 block of West Arthington Street when a male approached and opened fire, Chicago police said.

The girl was struck in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.