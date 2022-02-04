Multiple vehicles burglarized in New Lenox; no suspects in custody

article

New Lenox police say there were multiple burglaries reported to motor vehicles Thursday night.

According to police, the offenders were driving a white Infinity SUV, which was stolen from a northern suburb.

The suspects have allegedly committed similar crimes in the Chicagoland area.

Police say the suspects are often seen with firearms.

No suspects are currently in custody, however, New Lenox authorities say they are working with surrounding law enforcement agencies to locate those responsible for these crimes.

If you are in New Lenox and have a camera system in or around your home, police ask that you check for suspicious activity and call police with any information.

Police are reminding residents to always lock your car doors, do not leave keys inside your vehicle and to remove all valuables.