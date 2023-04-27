1 dead in multi-vehicle crash in Cook County, 3 others injured

A multi-vehicle crash on the Jane Addams Memorial Tollway Thursday afternoon shut down several lanes of traffic.

According to Illinois State Police, troopers responded to Interstate 90 eastbound at milepost 66.75 near Schaumburg for a crash that involved four vehicles.

The driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

The drivers of the other three vehicles were transported to an area hospital with injuries.

All lanes eastbound just before Meachum were closed at 4 p.m.

Traffic is currently getting by on the left shoulder, ISP said.

No further information was provided by police.