Multiple vehicles stolen from auto shop on Northwest Side: police
CHICAGO - Multiple cars were stolen from an auto shop on the Northwest Side Thursday morning.
Police say they responded to a commercial alarm and found the front glass door of a mechanic shop in Portage Park was shattered.
The shop, located in the 4100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, was burglarized around 2:50 a.m., police say.
There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.