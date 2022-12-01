Multiple vehicles stolen from auto shop on Northwest Side: police

Multiple cars were stolen from an auto shop on the Northwest Side Thursday morning.

Police say they responded to a commercial alarm and found the front glass door of a mechanic shop in Portage Park was shattered.

The shop, located in the 4100 block of North Milwaukee Avenue, was burglarized around 2:50 a.m., police say.

There is no one in custody and Area Five detectives are investigating.