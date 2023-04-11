Mundelein High School students face misconduct allegations

Officials with Mundelein High School District 120 have launched an investigation into allegations of student misconduct, and have postponed three varsity baseball games as a result of the claims.

Students expressed shock as the allegations were brought to light Tuesday.

"I think it’s all pretty crazy to be honest, I wasn’t there, but… I never expected any of this," said Joey Gargano, sophomore, Mundelein High School.

The allegations stem from a report that school officials received last Friday, April 7.

Administrators said allegations were brought to their attention that violate both the student and athletic codes of conduct.

The varsity team last played on Thursday, April 6 – one day before the report came in.

District 120 launched an immediate investigation, according to the school’s principal.

The team was scheduled to play Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday, but officials said that "due to the nature of the concerns brought forward," those games were postponed.

Meanwhile, a member of the junior varsity baseball team told FOX32 Chicago he isn't familiar with what the allegations are, but described the Mundelein baseball program as a tight-knit community. He said he will be disappointed if a peer has violated their code of conduct.

"I’m so speechless to be honest. It’s super hard, because all these guys, I mean I look up to them, it’s just hard," said Gargano. "It’s super upsetting, man, when I heard about this, my heart sank."

The junior varsity team's schedule has not been impacted by the claims.

The investigation into the varsity team is ongoing.

In a statement, Mundelein High School Principal Alexandra Rios Taylor said, in part:

"Should the report be founded, school-based and athletic consequences will be applied as outlined in the student handbook. Student safety is always our top priority. The expectation in all of our educational and extracurricular programs is that everyone treats each other with respect and dignity."

Varsity baseball head coach Randy Lerner declined to comment on the matter to FOX32 Chicago, directing inquiries to the school’s principal.

As of Tuesday, the varsity team was scheduled to play its next game on Wednesday against Zion-Benton Township High School.