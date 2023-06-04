Mundelein man busted with nearly 8K fentanyl-laced pills

A Mundelein man was charged with selling illegal substances and guns after a three-month-long undercover investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group began an investigation after learning Oscar Pena, 22 was selling firearms and illegal narcotics.

During the investigation, undercover detectives collected three firearms, 15 grams of cocaine, and nearly 2,500 fentanyl laced pills.

Pena’s home was searched with a warrant on Friday. Detectives found nearly 5,500 fentanyl laced pills packaged for distribution, an additional firearm, and large quantity of ammunition was seized.

Oscar Pena

He was charged with several drug and gun related charges.

The individual charges are listed below:

Armed Violence

Gun running

Possession of a defaced firearm

Two Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon

Unlawful Possession of Ammunition by a Felon

Unlawful Possession of Cocaine with Intent to Deliver

Three Counts of Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Deliver

Four Counts of Unlawful Possession of Fentanyl with Intent to Deliver

Eight Counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver

Evidence collected by Lake County Sheriff's detectives.

A Lake County judge ordered Pena to be held on $1.5 million bail. He remains held in the Lake County Jail.