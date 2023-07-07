Mundelein police recover ghost gun from 19-year-old

A 19-year-old man is facing charges after he was found with a ghost gun Monday in northwest suburban Mundelein.

Around 9:15 p.m., a witness told police he saw a man drop a handgun on a pedestrian bridge and then place it in a backpack in the area of 300 Plaza Circle.

Officers located the man, later identified as 19-year-old Brandon Rojas, and recovered a 9mm handgun in a backpack he was carrying, according to Mundelein police. Further investigation revealed the gun was a polymer ghost gun with no serial numbers.

Rojas did not possess a Firearm Owners Identification card or a Concealed Carry License. He was arrested and charged with four felony counts of aggravated use of a weapon.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Police said after further investigation they believe Rojas had "no pre-conceived plans to use the handgun or inflict harm on anyone."

Rojas, of Mundelein, appeared in bond court on Wednesday and was ordered held on a $500,000 cash bond.