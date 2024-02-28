59 residents in Mundelein displaced, 1 injured after partial roof collapse

Dozens of residents were displaced in Mundelein Tuesday night after a partial roof collapse at an apartment complex.

At about 8:45 p.m., the Mundelein Fire Department responded to 32 Washington Blvd. for a partial roof collapse at a two-story apartment building with 21 units.

When fire crews arrived, they found that a 30' X 30' section of the roof had been blown off at the southeast corner of the building, leaving the front facade damaged. Residents were evacuated until the structure was deemed safe to enter to gather their essential belongings.

No injuries were initially reported. However, one occupant later complained of arm pain from being struck by a piece of drywall. They were transported to an area hospital.

A total of 59 residents were displaced from the 21 units and the Red Cross was contacted to assist with sheltering residents who did not have family to stay with.

The Village of Mundelein Building Department has deemed the building uninhabitable.