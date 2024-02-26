Mundelein woman allegedly stabbed man to death during argument at apartment

article

A woman was arrested Monday morning after a man was found stabbed to death in a Mundelein apartment.

Jeanette Crespo, 44, of Mundelein, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder.

Around 5:10 a.m., Mundelein police responded to the 1400 block of Downing Place at the Park Butterfield apartment complex.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located an unconscious man inside a unit who was bleeding from the upper torso. Police tried to speak with Crespo at the scene, who was believed to be the person who called 911, but she was incoherent and uncooperative.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, police said. He had sustained multiple stab wounds to his chest and neck area. He has been identified as 53-year-old Michael Murphy.

Crespo was also taken to a hospital for treatment.

A preliminary investigation suggests there had been an altercation inside the apartment where the stabbing took place. Police records show previous reports of domestic-related calls between Crespo and Murphy.

Crespo's detention hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.