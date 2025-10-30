Illinois man arrested after stabbing another during road rage incident, police say

The Brief A man was stabbed after an apparent road rage incident in Mundelein. The 57-year-old victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive. A 59-year-old suspect was taken into custody at his home; charges are pending.



A man was stabbed during what Mundelein police say was a road rage incident Wednesday night.

What we know:

Police said they responded around 7:27 p.m. to Route 176 and Joice Lane for a report of a stabbing tied to a driving altercation. Officers found a 57-year-old man bleeding from stab wounds to his chest.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery and is expected to survive, according to police.

Investigators said the victim was able to give officers a partial description of the suspect and his vehicle. Officers later identified a 59-year-old Mundelein man as the suspect. He was found at his home and arrested without incident.

What we don't know:

Police did not say what exactly led to the road rage altercation.

What's next:

Charges against the suspect are pending.

Police are asking anyone who saw the incident or has information to call their non-emergency line at 847-968-4600.