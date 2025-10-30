Illinois man arrested after stabbing another during road rage incident, police say
LAKE COUNTY, Ill. - A man was stabbed during what Mundelein police say was a road rage incident Wednesday night.
What we know:
Police said they responded around 7:27 p.m. to Route 176 and Joice Lane for a report of a stabbing tied to a driving altercation. Officers found a 57-year-old man bleeding from stab wounds to his chest.
The man was taken to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery and is expected to survive, according to police.
Investigators said the victim was able to give officers a partial description of the suspect and his vehicle. Officers later identified a 59-year-old Mundelein man as the suspect. He was found at his home and arrested without incident.
What we don't know:
Police did not say what exactly led to the road rage altercation.
What's next:
Charges against the suspect are pending.
Police are asking anyone who saw the incident or has information to call their non-emergency line at 847-968-4600.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Mundelein Police Department.