Chicago man wanted for beating disabled victim unconscious in Munster

article

Charges have been filed against a Chicago man who is still at large after a battery incident in Northwest Indiana earlier this month.

Munster police are searching for Dominique Jones, 28, after he allegedly punched and stomped a 60-year-old disabled man on May 4.

The incident occurred in the 7900 block of Calumet Avenue near the traffic light just west of Staples when the victim tried to intervene in a fight between Jones and a female.

Jones was charged by the Lake County Prosecutor’s Office on May 25 with aggravated battery and battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Anyone with information on his whereabouts of Jones is asked to call local Police or Det/Sgt. Tim Nosich at 219-836-6658 or email him at tnosich@munster.org.