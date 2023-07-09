Mural honoring three Chicago firefighters killed in 1985 is rededicated

A mural honoring three Chicago firefighters who were killed in an arson fire in 1985 was rededicated on Sunday.

Captain Daniel Nockels, Firefighter Michael Forchione and Firefighter Michael Talley, all of Hook and Ladder 58, were killed in the fire on Milwaukee Avenue.

The mural in Fireman's Park in Logan Square honoring these firefighters first went up just months after they died. Over time, the mural faded and peeled. Recently, a new muralist was hired to restore and improve it.



"Murals are a key way that we can tell the stories of our city, and it keep the soul of Chicago alive," said Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The families of the firefighters who were killed attended Sunday's ceremony.

"The sorrow we feel never wanes," said Paul Nockels, son of Capt. Nockels. "I miss my father every day."

The love that you gave our family, continue to give our family, has caused us to survive," said widow Cynthia Forchione.

Michael Forchione's son, who was not yet 3-months-old when his father died, has followed in his footsteps and become a firefighter.

