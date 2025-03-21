Murder charge filed against Chicago man in NW Side stabbing

article

A Chicago man was charged in connection with a deadly stabbing Tuesday night in the Albany Park neighborhood.

The backstory:

The stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. in the 3500 block of West Sunnyside Avenue.

Irving Martinez-Hernandez, 30, allegedly stabbed 34-year-old Juan Carlos Tello-Suarez several times, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Tello-Suarez was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Martinez-Hernandez was arrested shortly after the stabbing. He was charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Martinez-Hernandez has a detention hearing scheduled for Friday.