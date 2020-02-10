Murder charge filed in death of woman found bound in Gresham bathtub in 2018

article

A man faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of a Gresham woman found tied up and dead in a bathtub over a year ago.

Kevin Sabbs, 35, was ordered held without bail Sunday in Cook County in the murder of Shantel Boler, according to Chicago police and county records.

Sabbs was arrested on a warrant in Louisville, Kentucky and extradited to Chicago Feb. 7, police said.

Boler was 32 years old when she was found dead Aug. 5, 2018 in a bathtub in the 1500 block of West 78th Street, authorities said at the time.

Boler’s hands and feet were bound together, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. An autopsy ruled her death a homicide by “unspecified means,” according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Sabbs criminal history includes several charges of domestic battery, according to court records.

He is due back in court Monday.