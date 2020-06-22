Murder charge filed in Grand Crossing triple shooting

article

A 20-year-old Kenwood man is charged with murder in connection to a Friday shooting that killed a man and wounded two others in Grand Crossing on the South Side.

Daevon Brownlee allegedly opened fire on three people while they stood on a sidewalk at 3:25 a.m. in the 900 block of East 79th Street, according to Chicago police.

Anthony Maggette, 53, was shot multiple times and later died at a hospital, officials said. He lived in Gresham.

The shooting also wounded a 45-year-old woman shot in her ankle, and a 43-year-old man shot in his abdomen, police said.

Brownlee was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated battery with a firearm, police said.

He was ordered held without bail at a Sunday court appearance, according to county records. Brownlee is due in court again Monday.

In December 2019, Brownlee was sentenced to a year in prison after pleading guilty to unauthorized use of a weapon, court records state. He was immediately released on time served.