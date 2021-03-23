Murder charge filed in Humboldt Park quadruple shooting

article

A Hermosa man previously charged in connection to a 2019 quadruple shooting in Humboldt Park now faces a murder charge in the same shooting.

Keshawn Keaton was initially charged with torching the car used in the July 4, 2019, shooting. But now, Keaton faces a count of murder and three counts of attempted murder, police announced Tuesday.

Police said Keaton, 20, was arrested Monday after police identified him as a participant in the shooting in the 3400 block of West Iowa Street. He was expected to appear in court on the new charges later Tuesday.

Pierre Teamer, 32, was killed after gunfire broke out that morning near Iowa Street and Homan Avenue, police said then. Three other males — ages 17, 23 and 31 — were wounded. The shooting was the largest from that July Fourth weekend, which saw five people killed and 63 others wounded.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Officers tried to chase a white sedan that fled the scene of the shooting but lost sight of the car, only to find it abandoned that afternoon, police said then.

Advertisement

Keaton was arrested after the shooting and charged with arson for allegedly torching the car. In court, prosecutors said Keaton was a reputed member of the TNG faction of the Conservative Vicelords street gang. After his initial arrest, he admitted to wiping down the car and pouring lighter fluid onto it, prosecutors said.

An arrest report from then noted that Keaton was identified as a "participant" in both the arson and the shooting. Court records show Keaton was initially held without bail on the arson charge, but was later released after his bail was modified.

He pleaded not guilty to the arson charge, and was brought back into court in December 2020 for allegedly violating the terms of his home electronic monitoring, court records show. The arson case remained pending.