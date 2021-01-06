Murder charge filed in Lawndale shooting

article

A 25-year-old man was arrested in Missouri in connection to a fatal December shooting in the Lawndale neighborhood.

Aray Booth faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting of Quashawn Ruffin on Dec. 8, according to Chicago police.

Ruffin, 41, was standing on a sidewalk that morning in the 2700 block of West Harrison Street when he walked up to a car and was shot by two people inside it, authorities said then. He was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital.

Booth was identified as a shooter and arrested Monday in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, police said.

Booth, of the Near North neighborhood, was expected to appear for a bail hearing later Wednesday.