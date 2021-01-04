Murder charge filed in shooting of woman on Jane Addams Tollway at Barrington Road

article

A motorist allegedly admitted to fatally shooting his female passenger last week on an exit ramp of the Jane Addams Tollway near Hoffman Estates.

John H. Breseman allegedly shot Christina Czuj, 54, multiple times early Friday on the westbound I-90 ramp to Barrington Road, Illinois State Police said in a statement.

Breseman, 50, of Barrington, placed an emergency call and admitted to shooting his passenger, state police said.

Czuj, of Sleepy Hollow, was pronounced dead 15 minutes after officers arrived, authorities said.

John H. Breseman | Illinois State Police

Breseman was arrested at the scene and later charged with first-degree murder after police conducted search warrants and Czuj’s autopsy was completed, state police said.

Breseman was ordered held without bail at Cook County Jail, county records state.

He’s expected in court again Jan. 6.