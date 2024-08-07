Chicago man charged with murder in West Englewood shooting

article

A man was charged with murder in connection with a shooting last year in the West Englewood neighborhood.

Christopher Smith, 32, allegedly shot and killed 25-year-old Marcus Winter as he was walking on April 11, 2023, in the 1600 block of West 66th Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

Smith, of Chicago, was arrested Monday and charged with first-degree murder and murder with a strong probability of death/injury, both felonies.

Smith has a detention hearing scheduled for Wednesday.

No further information was provided.