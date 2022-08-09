Murder convictions tied to notorious former CPD detective vacated Tuesday

A mass exoneration got underway Tuesday at the Cook County Courthouse.

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx filed motions to clear eight homicide convictions tied to notorious former CPD Det. Reynaldo Guevara.

It was an emotional morning, as families saw the cases dismissed.

Josh Tepfer of the Exoneration Project said they are making history.

"We all are aware of the despicable history of torture and misconduct by the Chicago Police Department but never once has it been a clean slate like this where has a policy decision been made to no longer defend a particular officer," Tepfer said.

Former Chicago police Det. Reynaldo Guevara

More than two dozen homicide convictions related to Guevara have already been overturned.

A few of the people cleared today are still incarcerated but are expected to be released soon